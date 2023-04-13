Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9, losers of four straight) at Nationwide Arena. The game on Thursday, April 13 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.
The Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 over the last 10 games, putting up 20 total goals (five power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have conceded 48 goals to their opponents.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-210)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.9)
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a 9-9-18 record in overtime matchups this season and a 24-47-9 overall record.
- In the 25 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 30 points.
- This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.
- When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (0-17-3 record).
- The Blue Jackets have earned 53 points in their 37 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 21 games has a record of 8-9-4 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 58 times this season, and earned 41 points in those games.
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|16th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|30th
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|4.03
|31st
|5th
|34.3
|Shots
|29.2
|26th
|25th
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|17th
|21.2%
|Power Play %
|17.8%
|26th
|16th
|79.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.6%
|25th
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
