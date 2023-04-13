Reds vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 13
Thursday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (4-7) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 13.
The Cincinnati Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA).
Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Phillies 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- This season, the Reds have been favored three times and won two of those games.
- This season Cincinnati has won two of its three games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Cincinnati has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 49 (4.5 per game).
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|W 6-4
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
|April 11
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
|April 12
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
|April 18
|Rays
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs
