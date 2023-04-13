(4-7) will take on the (4-8) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 13 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 21 strikeouts, Nick Lodolo will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Phillies have +115 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PHI (0-1, 2.61 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Phillies have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Reds vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Wil Myers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

