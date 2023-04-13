After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 14 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least once six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings