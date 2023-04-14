The Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) on Friday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.

You can watch on BSOH and MSG-B as the Sabres play the Blue Jackets.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MSG-B

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Sabres Blue Jackets 5-3 CBJ 12/7/2022 Blue Jackets Sabres 9-4 BUF

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (322 in total), 31st in the NHL.

With 208 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 46 goals (4.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 79 19 53 72 48 48 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 76 11 33 44 44 30 45% Kent Johnson 78 16 23 39 38 25 29.5%

Sabres Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Sabres score the fourth-most goals in the league (284 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players