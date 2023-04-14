Heat vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-220
|+190
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 111.8 per contest (seventh in league).
- The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 221.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
- Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this season.
