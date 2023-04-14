When the (5-7) match up with the (4-9) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET, Connor Overton will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs Overton - CIN (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

The Phillies have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 60% chance to win.

The Phillies went 2-3 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Reds vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

