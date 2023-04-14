The Buffalo Sabres (41-33-7) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-47-9) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG-B, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, while the Blue Jackets took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime in their last outing.

The Blue Jackets' offense has totaled 18 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has given up 46 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (11.4%). They are 2-6-2 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-175)

Sabres (-175) Computer Predicted Total: 7

7 Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-0.7)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 10-9-19 record in overtime contests this season and a 25-47-9 overall record.

Columbus has earned 32 points (12-6-8) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (0-17-3 record).

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 55 points from those contests.

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has registered 22 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 59 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 3rd 3.56 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 27th 3.64 Goals Allowed 4 31st 10th 32.5 Shots 29.2 26th 26th 33.1 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 8th 23.5% Power Play % 17.9% 26th 28th 73.3% Penalty Kill % 75% 25th

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MSG-B

TV Channel: BSOH and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

