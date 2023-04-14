TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.600) and total hits (14) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 21st in slugging.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
