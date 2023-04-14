Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .356, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 142nd in slugging.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

Stephenson has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings