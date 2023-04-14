Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Wil Myers, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is hitting .205 with a double and six walks.
- Myers has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
- Myers has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.38).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- Walker (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
