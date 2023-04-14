The Cincinnati Reds and Wil Myers, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is hitting .205 with a double and six walks.

Myers has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.

Myers has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings