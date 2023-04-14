The Cincinnati Reds and Wil Myers, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is hitting .205 with a double and six walks.
  • Myers has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
  • Myers has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.38).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Walker (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.