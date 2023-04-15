Caris LeVert NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Knicks - April 15
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caris LeVert included, will play at 6:00 PM on Saturday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down the prop bets available for LeVert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.1
|15.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.8
|3.1
|Assists
|3.5
|3.9
|3.7
|PRA
|18.5
|19.8
|22.7
|PR
|--
|15.9
|19
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2.9
Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.
- The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Knicks concede 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.
- Conceding 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.
Caris LeVert vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/31/2023
|37
|15
|4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|21
|9
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12/4/2022
|16
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10/30/2022
|29
|1
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
