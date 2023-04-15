The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Cleveland shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 39-19 overall.
  • The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
  • The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • Cleveland has a 33-12 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Cavaliers are scoring 113.2 points per game this season at home, which is 1.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.3).
  • At home, Cleveland is giving up 3.8 fewer points per game (105) than away from home (108.8).
  • In home games, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than when playing on the road (11.3). However, they sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (36.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Caris LeVert Questionable Knee
Donovan Mitchell Questionable Hand
Darius Garland Questionable Leg
Dylan Windler Out Foot
Isaac Okoro Questionable Knee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.