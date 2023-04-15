Jonathan India -- hitting .256 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Great American Ball Park

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 87th in slugging.

India will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

In 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%) India has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this season, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this year (76.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

