Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (5-8) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, April 15. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Matt Strahm - PHI (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (1-0, 2.08 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won three out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 3-4 (42.9%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

