TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (batting .382 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .578, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 30th in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.