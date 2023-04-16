Jason Vosler -- batting .133 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler is hitting .195 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.

This year, Vosler has recorded at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vosler has driven home a run in five games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

