On Sunday, Jonathan India (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .909, fueled by an OBP of .429 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 62nd in slugging.

India enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333.

In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

India has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 78.6% of his games this year (11 of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

