Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Phillies.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .229 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in seven games this season (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Nola (0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.