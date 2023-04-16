Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Maile -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)
- Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Maile picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 81 games played (38.3%), including multiple hits on nine occasions (11.1%).
- He went yard in 3.7% of his games in 2022 (three of 81), including 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile picked up an RBI in 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In 17 of 81 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.221
|.290
|OBP
|.313
|.358
|SLG
|.291
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/8
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|16 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|5 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
