Nick Senzel -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.

In 54.5% of his 110 games last season, Senzel picked up a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 110 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in five of them (4.5%), hitting a home run in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them.

In 38 of 110 games last year (34.5%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (5.5%) he scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 49 .242 AVG .217 .302 OBP .289 .323 SLG .286 10 XBH 8 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 48/16 K/BB 28/14 5 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 51 32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%) 3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)