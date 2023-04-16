Nick Senzel -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

  • Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his 110 games last season, Senzel picked up a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 110 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in five of them (4.5%), hitting a home run in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them.
  • In 38 of 110 games last year (34.5%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (5.5%) he scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 49
.242 AVG .217
.302 OBP .289
.323 SLG .286
10 XBH 8
3 HR 2
13 RBI 12
48/16 K/BB 28/14
5 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 51
32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%)
3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
