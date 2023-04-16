Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (5-10) on Sunday, April 16 versus the Cincinnati Reds (6-8), who will answer with Luis Cessa. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Phillies have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +155. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (0-2, 7.04 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-1, 7.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Reds and Phillies game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored eight times and won three of those games.

The Phillies have gone 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

