The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7.5)

Clippers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Clippers (40-42-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread compared to the 9-8-1 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 17th in the NBA with 113.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks sixth with 111.6 points allowed per contest.

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.

This season, the Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 36.2% from beyond the arc (29%).

Clippers Performance Insights

At 113.6 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, Los Angeles is 17th in the league on offense and 12th on defense.

This season the Clippers are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.1% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.