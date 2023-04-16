TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Phillies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 16 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .327 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Friedl has recorded a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (35.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
