After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while hitting .294.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.

Stephenson has had a hit in 11 of 14 games this season (78.6%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).

He has not homered in his 14 games this season.

In seven games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings