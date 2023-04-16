Wil Myers -- batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .269.
  • In nine of 14 games this season (64.3%) Myers has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
