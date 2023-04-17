On Monday, Jason Vosler (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .182.
  • This season, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In five games this season (33.3%), Vosler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
  • Beeks (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
