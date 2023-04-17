Jonathan India -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.924) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 50th in slugging.
  • India will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
  • India has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with at least two hits five times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (80.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.54).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.4 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Beeks (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.