The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.

In 60 of 110 games last year (54.5%) Senzel had at least one hit, and in 24 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel drove in a run in 19.1% of his games last season (21 of 110), with more than one RBI in four of them (3.6%).

He scored in 34.5% of his 110 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (six).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 49 .242 AVG .217 .302 OBP .289 .323 SLG .286 10 XBH 8 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 48/16 K/BB 28/14 5 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 51 32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%) 3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)