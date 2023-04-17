Reds vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Brandon Lowe and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been listed in this contest.
Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-145
|+120
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. Cincinnati games have gone over the point total three times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 9.7 runs.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-6 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 15 games with a total.
- The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|1-5
|4-4
|2-5
|2-8
|4-1
