Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, April 17, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+125). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 15 times and won 14, or 93.3%, of those games.

The Rays have won all 12 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rays went 8-1 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have won in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Jose Garcia 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+320) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Jonathan India 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+300)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

