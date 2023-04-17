On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while hitting .294.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 152nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.

In seven games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings