Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while hitting .294.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 152nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
- In seven games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.54 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Beeks (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.