In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 106.9 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +441 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in league).

The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 220 points per game combined, six more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this season.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 32.5 +100 38.0 Donovan Mitchell 32.5 +100 28.3 Darius Garland 20.5 -130 17.0 Darius Garland 20.5 -130 21.6 Evan Mobley 14.5 -130 8.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Donovan Mitchell or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.