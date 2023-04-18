The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. Jalen Brunson's team-high 27 points led the Knicks to the win. Donovan Mitchell had 38 points for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Josh Hart: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland is 33-12 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers have been scoring 111.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Cleveland hits 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers record 113.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

