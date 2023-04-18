The Winnipeg Jets take the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. Bookmakers list the Jets as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +130 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-150).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-150) Jets (+130) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together a 34-20 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas is 22-11 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 60.0% chance to win.

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have been an underdog 33 times, and won 15, or 45.5%, of those games.

Winnipeg is 7-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 43.5% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over three times.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL play.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Jets Advanced Stats

In Winnipeg's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Jets have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.

Their +22 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.