The Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro included, match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 101-97 loss to the Knicks (his last game) Okoro produced six points.

In this article we will dive into Okoro's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 7.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA -- 9.9 10.6 PR -- 8.8 9.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Knicks

Okoro has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 5.1% and 5.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Okoro's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks have allowed 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 23 6 3 2 0 0 0 1/24/2023 31 9 6 5 1 0 0 12/4/2022 13 0 0 1 0 0 0 10/30/2022 22 2 4 2 0 1 1

