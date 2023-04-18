After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
