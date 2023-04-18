Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .242.
- This season, Newman has tallied at least one hit in five of 11 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
