Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)
- Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Senzel picked up at least one hit 60 times last year in 110 games played (54.5%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (21.8%).
- He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 110 (19.1%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (four times).
- He scored a run in 34.5% of his games last season (38 of 110), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.5%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.302
|OBP
|.289
|.323
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|48/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|5
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|32 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (54.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (35.3%)
|3 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Bradley will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
