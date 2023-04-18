The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer take the field against Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with four wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 16 opportunities.

The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-4 1-5 4-4 3-5 2-8 5-1

