The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (hitting .353 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 16 hits and an OBP of .424 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Steer has had a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
  • In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this season, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 22-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.