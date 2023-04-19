On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .244.

Fraley has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one game this year.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

