On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .244.
  • Fraley has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .180 to his opponents.
