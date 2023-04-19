Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .314 with four doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- India has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- India has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 13 of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .180 to opposing hitters.
