Jose Garcia -- batting .241 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (35.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
