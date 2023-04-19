Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:35 PM on April 19.

The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (2-1) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Levi Stoudt for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.
  • When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.
  • The Reds have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Cincinnati has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Cincinnati scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (82 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Reds have pitched to a 5.25 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 14 Phillies L 8-3 Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
April 15 Phillies W 13-0 Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
April 16 Phillies L 14-3 Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
April 17 Rays W 8-1 Hunter Greene vs Jalen Beeks
April 18 Rays L 10-0 Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
April 19 Rays - Levi Stoudt vs Drew Rasmussen
April 20 @ Pirates - Luke Weaver vs Roansy Contreras
April 21 @ Pirates - Graham Ashcraft vs Mitch Keller
April 22 @ Pirates - Hunter Greene vs Rich Hill
April 23 @ Pirates - Nick Lodolo vs Vince Velásquez
April 24 Rangers - TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi

