Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:35 PM on April 19.

The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (2-1) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Levi Stoudt for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (82 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.25 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule