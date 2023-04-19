On Wednesday, April 19 at 12:35 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) visit the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park in the rubber match of the series. Drew Rasmussen will get the nod for the Rays, while Levi Stoudt will take the mound for the Reds.

The favored Rays have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +195. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). A 9.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (2-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 15 out of the 17 games, or 88.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +195 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Reds vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Curt Casali 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

