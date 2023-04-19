After batting .167 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .192 with a double, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Fairchild has a base hit in five of 16 games played this season (31.3%), but no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings