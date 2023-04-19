Wil Myers -- hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Myers has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this season (23.5%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings