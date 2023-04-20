After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .224 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Fraley has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings