The Cincinnati Reds, including Jason Vosler (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .173.

This season, Vosler has recorded at least one hit in seven of 17 games (41.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (17.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

